Union Minister Piyush Goyal attends India-Portugal Business Forum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday attended the India-Portugal Business Forum along with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

"Addressed the India-Portugal Business Forum along with Portuguese President, His Excellency Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa Spoke about the shared history, culture & people ties, which will help further deepen India-Portugal trade & investment relations," the Commerce Minister said in a tweet.

Addressing the event, "Both Portugal & India are outward-looking democracies focused on economic growth, investment, industry and innovation. Our relations are moving forward and scoring goals as fast as Christiano Ronaldo does for the Portuguese football team." said Goyal addressing the occasion.

Sousa, during his address, said, "India is a global power. It is an economic, social global power. It is the world's largest democracy. It is a trustable country, a trustable friend and partner." (ANI)

