Union Minister Piyush Goyal seeks help of chartered accountants to help farmers understand Centre's reforms

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Union Commerce and Food minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged chartered accountants to make farmers understand the benefits of the legislative reforms undertaken by the Centre.

Goyal said the government was ready to address the fears expressed by some sections of farmers and said that new doors were being opened for them which would exponentially increase their income.

"The effort to open new opportunities is a huge reform which will have better cropping patterns and engage with technology. I am confident we will see huge improvements in the life and prosperity of our farmer brothers and sisters," the minister said speaking at Startup Manthan 2.0 on start-ups hosted by the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The government, in its role as an enabler, has introduced several benefits to encourage and boost startups, a statement quoted the minister Goyal adding that the Government was constantly providing inputs to the startup ecosystem to help expand their base.

Goyal said that support from the government included tax benefits.

"Government has created a fund of funds for Startups with an initial corpus of Rs 10,000 crores for funding promising startups in their early-stage funding requirement. The Government e-Marketplace provides an equitable opportunity to Startups to offer their services and products to all government enterprises across the country," Goyal said.

He further added that India was at a critical juncture of human history where its actions would directly impact billions of people, and added that creativity, invention and development was the foundation and mandate of the 'New India''.

"In this new normal we need long-term sustainable solutions to become self-reliant. We had launched the 'Startup India' initiative in 2016 to create an ecosystem of innovation, invention and enterprise. India now houses the third largest startup ecosystem in the world," the Union Minister said. (ANI)