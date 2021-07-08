Union Minister Piyush Goyal takes charge of his ministries

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Piyush Goyal on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.



"I would like to express my gratitude to PM Modi for giving me this responsibility," Goyal said.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

