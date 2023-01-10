Union Minister Pradhan calls upon diaspora to cement India's capacity to serve global family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Highlighting the diaspora's role in the growth of the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesdays exuded confidence that the Indian diaspora will use their expertise and experiences to cement India's capacity to serve the global family.

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Government between January 8-10 in Indore.

Union Minister Pradhan on Tuesday addressed the plenary session on 'Enabling Global Mobility of Indian Workforce - Role of Indian Diaspora' in 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said, "Our diaspora is an integral part of India's civilization and has played an important role in its great journey."

He spoke about the diaspora's role in enhancing the capacity and mobility of India's workforce and in creating a new Indian model for serving humanity.



Referring to National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Pradhan said a new skilling approach envisioning a flexible model with multiple entry-exit and skilling pathways has been contemplated that focuses on building competencies.

He said that the Indian workforce is hardworking, honest and responsible. India can emerge as the global hub of skilled manpower, the Minister said.

Pradhan further added that technology is creating new opportunities. He expressed his confidence that our 32 million-strong Indian diaspora will use their expertise and experiences to cement India's capacity to serve the global family.

Pradhan also interacted with the vibrant Indian diaspora of Mauritius and Kuwait. He appreciated their suggestions on educating youth about Indian culture, spirituality and heritage. The Minister spoke about how NEP 2020 focuses on education that is rooted in Indianness with a modern outlook.

According to the Ministry of Education, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India. It provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enables the diaspora to interact.

The theme of this Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal". Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 countries have registered for the Convention. (ANI)

