Union Minister Pradhan congratulates Harichandan for being appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday met BJP leader Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and congratulated him on being appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on July 17, Harichandan had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity and had said that he would try to solve some of the contentious issues Andhra Pradesh is facing with Odisha.

BJP veteran and former Odisha minister Harichandan was appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on July 16.

Harichandan will replace E S L Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Telangana.

Harichandan, a Jana Sangh leader, was BJP's state unit president in Odisha. He had also served as Law Minister in the state. (ANI)

