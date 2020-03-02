Union Minister Prahlad Patel launches multilingual Incredible India website

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday launched the multilingual Incredible India website in New Delhi.

"The website is currently hosted in English and Hindi is now launched in Chinese, Arabic and Spanish to attract tourists from these regions," a statement from Ministry of Tourism read.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said that the Incredible India website and mobile app, a digital initiative launched by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to showcase India as a popular tourist destination worldwide.

According to the statement, Prahlad Singh said that today Incredible India website and mobile app is being launched in Chinese, Arabic and Spanish languages with the main objective of effectively connecting with visitors in countries where these languages are predominant, through web and social media platforms; and thus establish better contact with them.

"In 2019, India witnessed the arrival of more than 10.9 million foreign tourists, of which about 6 lakh people speak Chinese, about 2 lakh speak Arabic, and about 1 lakh 25 thousand speak Spanish," the statement read. (ANI)