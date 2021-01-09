Union Minister Prahlad Patel visits hospitalised minor rape victim during Siliguri visit

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel who was on a day-long visit to Siliguri on Friday visited the 10-year-old tribal girl who was allegedly raped and is undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College here.

According to a statement from the office of the minister, Patel enquired about her condition from the doctors and took stock of the treatment given to her.



"Met the minor victim and daughter of tribal community with MP Raju Bista at the Medical College, Siliguri. Saw the gruesome face of the Bengal government and Trinamool. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is herself the Health Minister of the state and the Medical College is a pile of filth," Patel tweeted in Hindi after his visit.

The BJP has alleged that the tribal girl was raped by a Trinamool Congress worker.

"The police was not registering a case earlier... After pressure from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, police registered a case and sent the accused to jail. The youth arrested in this case is said to be the block president of TMC," the statement said. (ANI)

