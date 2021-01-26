Union Minister Prakash Javadekar appeals to make nation 'Atmanirbhar' on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday unfurled the tricolour at his official residence and appealed to make the country 'Atmanirbhar' on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.



"Every citizen is proud that India is a healthy democracy. We should pledge about what can we do for our country. One should remember their duties and fulfill them," Javadekar told ANI.

He also tweeted, "The celebration of Republic Day is a reaffirmation that the head of the state is elected by We, the people...let us all take forward our nation towards an #AatmaNirbharBharat. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay2021."

India observed 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday with full enthusiasm as tableaus of various states showcased their culture at the India Gate. (ANI)

