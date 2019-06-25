Union Minister Puri faces flak from opposition in Lok Sabha

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday faced flak from the opposition in Lok Sabha after he left his seat and stepped away from his seat even before a motion moved by him was adopted by the House.

Puri moved a motion for election of two members to the Rajghat Samadhi Committee and left his seat. As he was moving towards the lobby before the motion was adopted, Congress member Manish Tewari pointed it out and raised objections.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla noticed it and called Puri but he was seen talking to some of the BJP members in the House. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal rushed towards Puri and asked him to take his seat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present in the House, was seen saying something to Puri when he returned to his seat.

Later clarifying his position, Puri said: "I was not leaving the House. I just stepped (away) to speak to one of the members as he had some issues."

The opposition members again objected to his justification and started shouting. However, the din came to an end after the Speaker's intervention.

The House then resumed the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of the Parliament. (ANI)

