Union Minister Puri joins Punjab BJP senior leaders, discusses farmers' concerns

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined senior leaders of Punjab from BJP unit to interact with farmers over video conference and discussed their concerns over the three farm laws.

"Our farmer sisters and brothers, including those from Punjab, have played a pivotal role in Green Revolution and towards India's effort to attain food security, Joined senior leaders of BJP Punjab unit

to interact with farmers &discussed the concerns they have regarding the farm bills" Puri said while interacting with farmers on their concerns over farm bills at a virtual Kisan Sammelan.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that a large number of farmers have expressed support for the farm bills, while a protest is ongoing against the reforms.

"While there is a protest against reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it," said Tomar while addressing an ASSOCHAM session via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tomar told a gathering of farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, even as the farmers' protest in and around Delhi continued that, it is the Narendra Modi government, which followed the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission and declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various farm produces by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer.

"The Swaminathan Committee said that the MSP should be declared by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer. The Swaminathan Commission presented its recommendations to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2006 but the decision was not taken. But Modi government did the job of declaring MSP by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost," Tomar said while addressing a gathering at Kisan sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The rally was part of the BJP's farmer outreach programme amid continuing protests in and around Delhi by various farmer unions against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September.

Tomar said when attempts are being made to mislead and agitate the farmers of Punjab, you have gathered in Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior, Ujjain and other places to support the farm laws. I thank all of you."

Ten organisations from various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana associated with All India Kisan Coordination Committee met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 14 and extended their support on three farm laws enacted by the government recently. (ANI)