Union Minister Reddy lauds security forces for averting IED blast in J-K's Pulwama

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday lauded the security forces for their timely action, which averted the 'vehicle-borne IED blast' in Pulwama.

"A major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast was averted in Pulwama, J-K today due to timely action by the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army. The whole nation is proud of our security forces," said Reddy in a tweet.

Nearly 400 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were the target of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the failed terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday, suspect senior security officials.

The CRPF convoy of nearly 20 vehicles was supposed to start from Srinagar on Thursday morning and reach Jammu when security forces seized and destroyed an IED-laden car on the convoy's route in Pulwama.

The plan had similarities with the 2019 Pulwama attack, which left more than 400 CRPF personnel killed as a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden car into their convoy.

But this time, a couple of days back, an intelligence input about a possible attack was communicated verbally, keeping in mind the gravity of the information, to all the forces. Jammu and Kashmir Police further developed it.

Finally, during the early hours of Thursday, security forces seized the vehicle full of IED and destroyed it. (ANI)

