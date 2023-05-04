Union Minister Rijiju stresses on use of Indian languages in judiciary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday advocated the use of Indian languages in the judiciary.

The Minister said this at the inauguration of the e-filing and facility centre organized by the Mumbai Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council at the Swami Narayan temple hall in Dadar on Tuesday.



Along with Rijiju, the Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane, Tourism Minister of the State Mangal Prabhat Lodha, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale, advocate generals, President of the National bar council, President of Maharashtra and Goa bar council were also present on the occasion.



Speaking on occasion, Rijiju said that the Union government has made a provision of Rs 7,000 crore under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the modernization of the judiciary in the nation.

He further stated that the Union government advocates for greater use of Indian languages in the nation's judiciary and that it is initiating measures for increasing the use of Indian languages in the process of providing justice with the assistance of modern technology.

Law Minister Rijiju said, "It is important to implement the technology assistant initiative for resolving the issue of pending cases and that after the year 2014, the Union government had taken many revolutionary decisions and more than 400 old laws had been abolished.



He said that such irrelevant laws will also be abrogated hereafter and that the Union government will ensure that the number of women increases in the apex courts, high courts, law colleges and bar council.

Adding further the Union Minister for Law said that the Union government will take the initiative to enact protection legislation for ensuring that the lawyers work in a free and fair environment.

The Law Minister also took to Twitter and added that inaugurating the E-filing unit distribution and facility centres across Maharashtra and Goa was a big step towards faster delivery of Justice. He also added that it marked a significant move towards the modernization and digitization of India's legal system."



Addressing the function Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde stated, "The decision of the Bar Council to create an e-filing facility by using modern technology is laudable. This facility of e-filing will be useful in handling the pending cases in the court and giving justice to the common people."

He also expected that the Union government should think of initiating the working of courts in Maharashtra in the Marathi language.

Speaking further, the CM of Maharashtra said that "the digital system is being put up across the nation and it is accelerating the process of the judiciary."

He said that "While carrying on various developmental works in Mumbai, the commercial capital of the nation, the government is also positive on providing land for a new training centre for the lawyers and considering their other demands".

"The state government is committed to increasing the number of courts, Judges and providing various facilities in the courts of the state. He expected that the union government should think about starting the functioning of the courts of the state in the Marathi language" he added.

The Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane also spoke on the occasion and said that the land for erecting the centre for training to lawyers will be more suitable in Mumbai. He also said that he will be following- up on initiating the protection law for lawyers and said that pending cases will be resolved by the use of digital facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra (DCM) Devendra Fadnavis said that "the work of the judiciary in the entire nation was running smoothly even during the pandemic period and it was because of the digital facilities.

He said that the use of technology ensures transparency and that people should have faith in the judiciary.

The DCM of Maharashtra also said that gradually the entire judicial system will be digitalized and it will definitely help people in getting justice with more speed.

Fadnavis added that a proposal to construct a training centre for the lawyers would also be sent to the Chief Minister.

He also assured that discussions will be held with the bar council for the 'Welfare Act' and that the government will positively consider the issue of Protection Law for the lawyers and the matter will be resolved by conducting a series of meetings.

He further added that it is the duty of the state government to stand with the bar council to create facilities that will be useful for common people and that the appointment letters to office bearers of the Bar Council were distributed at the hands of dignitaries on the occasion. (ANI)

