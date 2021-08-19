Union Minister RK Singh begins his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Bihar's Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], August 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Thursday embarked on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Bihar's Gaya.

Singh received a warm welcome at Bodhgaya Airport in Gaya from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and common people.

"I begin the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Gaya under the guidance of my party to seek the blessing of the common people. Got a lot of love and affection from the general public," the Union Minister tweeted in Hindi.



Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane also embarked on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai today.

Several other union ministers, including Anurag Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan also began their yatra from different parts of the country.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers.

The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the opposition.

The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led Central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This would also be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements. (ANI)

