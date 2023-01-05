Union Minister Rupala to inaugurate mobile veterinary units in Thiruvananthpuram today

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 5 (ANI): With the aim to benefit the livestock farmers in Kerala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala

will inaugurate 29 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVU) and centralized call centre in Thiruvananthpuram on Thursday.



These MVUs will be operated through a centralized call centre with a uniform Helpline No. 1962. It will receive calls from livestock rearers and animal owners and veterinarians will prioritize all cases on the basis of emergency nature and will transmit them to the nearest MVU for attending at the farmer's doorstep.

MVUs will provide diagnosis treatment, vaccination, artificial insemination, minor surgical interventions, audio-visual aids and extension services to farmers/animal owners at their doorstep in far-flung areas.

MVUs will act as a one-stop Centre for solutions to veterinary issues and dissemination of information to the remotest areas of the country. (ANI)

