Union Minister Sadananda Gowda discharged from Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda was discharged from Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru on Tuesday.



He was admitted after he collapsed due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday.

After being discharged, the union minister addressed the reporters and said, "I have now been discharged from the hospital. I have to rest at home for a day or two. Thank you to the doctors and other health staff who have provided good service and all my friends who wished me well." (translated from Kannada)

On January 4, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he was admitted. (ANI)

