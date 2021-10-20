Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates 'Ayush Van' in Gujarat's Gandhidham

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated Ayush Van, a dedicated forest for Ayurvedic plants in a program held at the Deendayal Port Trust (DPT)- Rotary Forest in Gandhidham area of Gujarat's Kutch on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, the Ayush Van was set up in 30 acres of land allotted by DPT in a green-belt area where tree plantation is being done to improve greenery in the urban areas and increase the density of tree cover in the Kutch region.

The Union Minister also planted a sapling to mark the opening.



Speaking on the occasion, the Sonowal appreciated all stakeholders for developing the Ayush Van and highlighted the huge potential and benefits of medicinal plants of India.

The Minister also shed light on the works carried out by the Ministry of AYUSH in realising the potential of India's traditional systems of medicine.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Ayush has reached the global stage and is now becoming one of the major systems of wellbeing accepted globally."

Member of parliament from Kachchh Vinod Chavda, MLA Gandhidham Malti Maheshwari, officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

