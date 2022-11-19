Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches India's first Centre of Excellence for Green Port and Shipping

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): With an aim to develop a regulatory framework and alternative technology adoption roadmap for Green Shipping to foster carbon neutrality and circular economy (CE) in the shipping sector in India, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced India's first National Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping (NCoEGPS) a major initiative by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping towards providing greener solutions.

The announcement was made by the Union Minister at the recently concluded "INMARCO 2022" in Mumbai.

"India intends to increase the share of renewable energy to 60 per cent of the total power demand of each of its major ports from a present share of less than 10 per cent. This will be through solar and wind-generated power," read an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is my immense pleasure to announce the establishment of India's first centre of excellence for Green Port and Shipping as a major attempt by the Ministry towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's Mission LiFE movement. As per the vision of PM Modi Ji, this movement is going to be an India-led global movement for collective action to protect & preserve Enviornment."

Adding that the new centre is an important step towards this movement as it aims to transform ports and shipping turn more Enviornment friendly, he said, "The Deendayal Port Authority Kandla, Paradip Port Authority, Paradip, V.O Chidambaranar Port Authority, Thoothukudi and Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi have all extended their support to the ministry to set up this centre. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is the knowledge and implementation partner for this project."

"This Centre will help on policy and regulatory support to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for developing regulatory framework and alternate technology adoption roadmap for Green Shipping to foster carbon neutrality and circular economy (CE) in shipping sector in India. I thank all the stakeholders of this project for hedging their resources towards a very important aspect of the sector," he added.



The ports have also aimed to reduce Carbon emissions per ton of cargo handled by 30% by 2030. The Maritime Vision Document 2030, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 10 Year blueprint on India's vision of a sustainable Maritime sector and vibrant blue economy. India has been selected as the first country under the IMO Green Voyage 2050 project to conduct a pilot project related to Green Shipping.

India will also be implementing IMO energy efficiency requirements for existing ships and carbon intensity requirements on all its vessels whether coastal or international in order to help achieve IMO GHG reduction targets. India is already supplying shore power to ships with a power demand of less than 150 KW at present and targeting to supply shore power to all visiting ships. India is working actively at Marine Environmental Protection Committee of IMO to help devise acceptable regulatory requirements for GHG emission reduction in line with IMO GHG initial strategy.

"India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement for the Period 2021-2030 include: to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030 from 2005 level, and to achieve about 40 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030 with the help of transfer of technology and low-cost international finance," added the statement.

The Ministry also informed that India is well on its way to achieve these targets and has already achieved more than 24.5 per cent share of Renewable Energy (RE) in total Installed Capacity. Globally, today India stands 4th in RE power capacity, 4th in Wind power, and 5th in Solar Power capacity. As all the industry sectors are moving towards achieving carbon neutrality and implementing CE measures ahead of Government of India commitment for the year 2070.

"The shipping sector which is both energy and resource intensive also needs an implementation road map to achieve energy and resource neutrality. Therefore, the work undertaken by the NCoEGPS will provide the decision makers at a national and sub-national level with methodology and framework to implement carbon neutrality measures, to meet (and exceed) obligations under the Paris Accord through electrification of process, through renewable energy, carbon capture and storage, and other emerging alternate fuel technologies including green fuels," added the statement.

The scope of work carried out by NCoEGPS will also include training and capacity of different stakeholders for fast-tracking adoption green measures identified through research, informed officials.

"The NCoEGPS will be working under the framework of the Sagarmala programme of the MoPSW. The main objective of the proposed NCoEGPS is to provide support to MoPSW in developing and maintaining a policy and regulatory framework for a green alternative technologies roadmap for the shipping sector in India for its transition to carbon neutrality and CE principles," added the statement. (ANI)

