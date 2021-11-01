Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews second sea trials of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) 'Vikrant' during the ongoing second sea trials in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday.

The ship had sailed out for the second Sea Trials on October 24.



While interacting with media here, Sonowal lauded the Indian Navy and said, "This kind of indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant' is an example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Great work done by Indian Navy"

"I hope they'll continue with their efforts for final commissioning of this aircraft carrier in India Navy by August next year to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," he added.



Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy also visited the IAC with the Union Minister.

The maiden sea sortie of the ship was successfully undertaken in August 2021.

During the maiden Sea Trials, the ship's performance, including hull, main propulsion, PGD and auxiliary equipment was found to be satisfactory.

The IAC designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND) is being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPS&W).

The ship is now progressing with the second phase of Sea Trials, during which detailed trials and testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronics suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances and ship systems is being progressed. (ANI)

