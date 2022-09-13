Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews Voyage Express in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, visited the Ghogha terminal in Gujarat on Tuesday, to review the ongoing commercial trials of the Voyage Express.

The Union Minister inspected all the facilities in the boat and reviewed its operational status with the management today.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working on utilising the coastal waterways and inland waterways. As per Modi Ji's vision, many new and innovative steps are being taken to optimise coastal transportation, develop inland waterways and modernise ports in the country."

The Union minister added, "The Ro-Ro Pax service has helped improve the transportation of people and cargo in an economical, ecological and efficient manner. The people of the region, especially from Ghogha and Hazira, will greatly benefit from this. The Modi government is also working on starting a similar service between Muldwarka and Pipava soon,".

Sonowal further said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is marching ahead towards achieving the goal of becoming 'Atmanirbhar.' It is a matter of great pride that our PM led the country to become the fifth largest economy in the world. It is absolute that India will become the best country in the world with the confidence, strength, valour & confidence provided by Modi Ji."

Sonowal also visited Alang-Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard at Bhavnagar along with senior MoPSW officials, European Delegates and officials from other departments.

During the visit, the Minister depicted the compliances done with respect to the Hong Kong Convention and European Union standards in terms of safety, health and environmental aspects. He also suggested upgrading more plots to match the EU requirements so as to make Alang the top-notch destination for ship recycling in the world.



Sonowal also visited the Worker's Safety Training Institute and the Multi-Speciality Hospital, where he interacted with the workers as well as patients.

The Deendayal Port Authority, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), developed a new State of the Art Ro-Ro terminal at Hazira in Surat which is being run independently.

This hybrid energy-powered ferry is one of a kind. The 134 meters long power ferry can carry 50 trucks, 25 light commercial trucks, 70 cars, and 50 two-wheelers along with 600 passengers.

This new ferry service between Saurashtra and South Gujarat is expected to cut down travel time by almost 70 per cent, that is from 11 hours by road or train to around 3.5 hours by ferry.

The design of the terminal has been kept simple and effective to provide passenger comfort for a wonderful travelling experience.

By developing the inland waterways transportation between South Gujarat and Saurashtra, the government aims to improve the convenience of travel with a shorter, cheaper and ecologically sound mode of transportation as compared to historic modes of connectivity via roads or railways which is time-consuming and expensive.

The commercial trial runs have been going on since 4th September and it is expected to be put into regular service shortly.

The ferry also contains an entertainment zone, multiple cafeterias and the best sea view cabins for the best experience. It also has quality infrastructure for truck drivers to rest onboard improving their turn-around time. (ANI)

