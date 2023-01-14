Union minister Scindia spotted playing 'Gilli-Danda' at Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was spotted playing traditional games like Gilli-danda, archery and others at the Sansad Khel Mahotsav (Member of Parliament Sports Festival) in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Friday.

The MP Sports Festival is being organised at Ranital Stadium in the district from January 12 to January 23. Scindia participated in the program, enjoyed playing traditional sports and also addressed the people.

Traditional games like Gilli-Danda, Kancha, archery, and Lattu are included in the Sansad Khel Mahotsav.



Scindia said, "70 per cent of the population of our country is youth. This decade belongs to India, this century belongs to India and this era belongs to India. India is growing economically in this period. Politically, India's flag is hoisting all over the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is presiding over the G20, today, India is being recognised with respect. PM Modi's thought is that India should move forward."

Speaking about the sports festival, the Union minister said, "Traditional sports will inspire sports lovers. It began on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and would conclude on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

The Union minister referred to his father's memories at the Sports Festival being held in Jabalpur and said that he too came here. "I am sure that many Khel Ratnas will emerge from this sports event," Scindia added. (ANI)

