Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital after COVID-19 recovery

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State Shripad Naik was on Saturday discharged from hospital here after recovery from COVID-19 for which he had tested positive in August.

The minister of state for AYUSH (independent charge) and Defence took to Twitter to post: "By god's grace, I have tested Negative for Covid19 & have been discharged from the hospital. I would like to sincerely thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for his concern & support during this difficult phase."

In a statement, Naik said that he emerged as a "very positive and rejuvenated person". "I have today emerged as one more recovered patient and statistic of COVID 19 pandemic; but also a very positive and rejuvenated person," he said.



Admitted to Manipal Hospital Goa on August 14, the Union Minister of State said that he had to face "many ups and downs"

"Throughout this phase of my life, I am the first-hand witness to the superhuman efforts the medical personnel of this country is putting up to fight COVID. Manipal Hospital Goa team and by the team I mean each and every individual who has been part of my care right from the attendants (who tirelessly helped me and wife) to the top Management," he said adding a special appreciation for Unit chief Manish Trivedi.

Naik also thanked Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I sincerely appreciate all the work being done by the Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and the Health Minister Shri Vishwajit Rane in helping Goan's fight Covid-19. I pray to almighty to give their efforts a success. I am deeply moved by the care and concern shown by Hon'ble Health Minister, GOI, Dr Harsh Vardhanji and our leader Hon'ble PM Shree Narendra Modiji who has taken time to enquire after my progress," he added.

He further expressed his gratitude towards the doctors of the Army Hospital, Dr Ananth Mohan ( Head of pulmonology), and Dr Rajeshwari ( Head of Anesthesia and trauma center) "who travelled to Goa two times" and the director Dr Randeep Guleria from AIIMS New Delhi. (ANI)

