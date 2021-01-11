Union minister Shripad Naik injured in accident, wife passes away

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI): Vijaya Naik, wife of Union Minister Shripad Naik died after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday.

They were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur when the accident took place. The minister has suffered injuries. A police case has been registered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Shripad Naik.

Naik is Union Minister for AYUSH and Minister of State for Defence.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has condoled the death of Vijaya Naik. (ANI)