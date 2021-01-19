Union Minister Shripad Naik to be discharged from hospital after few days

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister Shripad Naik, who had suffered injuries in a road accident last week, will be discharged from the Goa Medical College in a few days.

Naik was briefly brought out of the hospital on Tuesday. He has been hospitalised since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.



Naik's wife, Vijaya Naik, who had been travelling with him, died on the spot.

Speaking to reporters from the hospital, Naik said that he has recovered from the tragic accident. He also urged his well-wishers not to come to the hospital.

"I am seeing this day after a long. I appeal to people not to crowd at the hospital to meet me. I will be discharged in 4-5 days and after that, I will meet everyone," he said. (ANI)

