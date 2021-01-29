Union Minister Shripad Naik's health condition stable

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 28 (ANI): Union Minister Shripad Naik, who has been in hospital for nearly two weeks, is stable and recovering well, said the Goa Medical College.

"AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik is stable and recovering well. All his vital parameters are within normal limits," read the health bulletin.

Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.



The incident happened near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on January 11.

Accompanied by his wife and personal assistant, Naik was on his way to Gokarna from Yellapur.

His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident. (ANI)

