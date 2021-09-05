Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurates 'PM Matru Vandana Week' programme in Amethi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday inaugurated the 'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Week' programme organised at the community health centre of Jais in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi.

In the programme, pregnant women were given information related to healthy living and better care, the minister informed in a tweet.

"Under this scheme, assistance amounting to Rs 14.52 crores has been given to 42,000 beneficiaries in Amethi," further said the tweet.

Earlier in the day, Irani sought information regarding the Covid-19 vaccination drive, health facilities and other development projects in Amethi and held a review meeting with various departmental officers of the district.

Irani also honoured retired teachers of Amethi on the occasion of the Teachers' Day. (ANI)