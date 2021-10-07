Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates medical oxygen vessel at Port hospital in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated a liquid medical oxygen vessel, that is said to equip 104 beds with a 24 by 7 oxygen supply, at a hospital in Kolkata.

As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the plant, which is said to boost COVID care and treatment, has been set up at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust Centenary Hospital in Kolkata.

"The minister also inaugurated Fog Cannon and Automatic Sweeping Machine at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata as a part of Green Port initiatives. These initiatives will help in dust suppression and environmental control in port areas," read the release.

"He also inaugurated the Penna Cement Plant (port-led industry) and Reefer Park at the Dock. The Reefer Park will augment EXIM capabilities and boost the export of Agri and fishing produce," it added.

The minister later inaugurated the Pre-gate facility and flagged off the first vehicle carrying export container from the Pre-gate at Kidderpore Dock, Kolkata. He also planted a sapling to mark the occasion. He also inspected the Kidderpore Dock and took stock of various facilities and works.

Sonowal is on a two-day visit to West Bengal where he will inaugurate, launch and dedicate to the nation several projects worth Rs 352 crores. (ANI)







