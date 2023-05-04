Union Minister Sonowal reviews progress of India's first international multimodal logistics park in Assam

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the construction site of India's first International Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jogighopa, Assam to review the progress on Thursday.

Sonowal said the jetty at the park is likely to be completed within this year. The Union Minister expressed satisfaction at the pace of work as the road and railway connectivity is also aimed at completion by the end of this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said for the swift development of Northeast India, the central government has been taking many revolutionary steps to revitalise the economy. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transformation via transportation has enabled the entire region of Northeast to revamp its transportation network.



He said, "As the construction of this crucial Multi-Modal Park goes on at a swift pace, it is likely to unlock huge potential for the region along with neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh."

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has been conceived to revive and rejuvenate transportation to become an efficient and effective agent of change. In order to ensure trickle-down of economic prosperity, the PM Gati Shakti NMP aims at strengthening the coastal regions of both sea and rivers.

The park is being developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana of the government. The first such MMLP, it is being made by NHIDCL in Jogighopa of Assam. The park will be connected to road, rail, air and waterways. This is being developed on 317-acre land along the Brahmaputra.

The distance of 154 km between Jogighopa and Guwahati will be covered by making a 4-lane road on this stretch, a 3-km rail line will connect Jogighopa station to the MMLP, another 3-km rail link will connect it to the IWT, and the road to newly developed Rupsi airport will be upgraded to 4-lanes for easier connectivity.

The MMLP will have all the facilities like warehouse, railway siding, cold storage, custom clearance house, yard facility, workshops, petrol pumps, truck parking, administrative building, boarding lodging, eating joints, water treatment plant, etc., said the Ministry statement. (ANI)

