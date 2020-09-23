Union Minister Suresh Angadi passes away due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who was being treated for coronavirus, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday.

"Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi is no more. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. He was COVID positive," a senior official of AIIMS said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said Suresh Angadi was an exceptional worker who made the party strong in Karnataka.

"Suresh Angadi was an exceptional karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed his condolences.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Suresh Angadi, MoS Railways who succumbed to COVID. Heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Almighty that his soul rests in peace.

Angadi had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 and was undergoing treatment. (ANI)