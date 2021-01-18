Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot meets AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday visited his colleague Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is hospitalised in Goa Medical College (GMC).

Naik has been in hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka. Naik's wife, Vijaya Naik, who had been travelling with him, died on the spot.



Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited the ailing minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Friday called up Naik to inquire about his health and had a short conversation with him, as told by Naik's Officer on Special Duty Suraj Naik.

Doctors at GMC now said Naik's health is recovering and all his vital parameters are improving. (ANI)

