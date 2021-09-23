Union Minister VK Singh pays tribute to soldiers on 'Haifa Liberation Day'

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Haifa Liberation Day', Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General (Retd) VK Singh paid tribute to soldiers at Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk in Delhi on Thursday.

Haifa Liberation Day is observed to mark the Battle of Haifa when on September 23, 1918, Indian soldiers from the Jodhpur, Mysore and Hyderabad Lancers liberated the city of Haifa in Israel.



Speaking at the occasion, Singh said, "We thank Indresh ji for taking initiatives to commemorate this day. Everyone knows the history to this day. During the First World War, when the Ottoman Empire and axis forces captured Haifa. They had modern weapons."

"British Forces and cavalry from India fought bravely to free Haifa. It was decided that we would attack from difficult terrain on horses. This was an example of the valour of Indian forces when we fought with spears and swords and got Haifa back. Teen murtis are three sainiks of Jodhpur, Hyderabad and Mysore. The Prime Minister House used to be the residence of the British commander in chief," he further said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala and others also paid their respects on the occasion. (ANI)

