Union Ministers extend greetings on 74th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Ministers on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day and paid tribute to the Constitution-makers and soldiers who dedicated their lives to the country's security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country." (roughly translated from Hindi)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the event is an opportunity for the countrymen to rededicate themselves to the resolve to build a new India.

"Happy Republic Day to all the countrymen. This day is an opportunity for all Indians to strengthen the country's constitutional traditions and rededicate themselves to the resolve to build a new India. Salute to all the constitution makers and freedom fighters of India," Rajnath tweeted in Hindi.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called for the commitment to building 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Best wishes for the 74th Republic Day. This occasion is a consolidated mirror of the Indian Constitution, covering the beautiful landscape of our multicultural experiences, excellent democratic values and historical heritage. In this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us commit ourselves to build Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," Thakur tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

"Many wishes for Republic Day. This time the occasion is more special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I wish we move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!" PM Modi said in his tweet in Hindi.

The Prime Minister will commence the day's ceremonies by visiting the National War Memorial where he will lead the nation in paying homage to the fallen heros. Inter-Services Guards will be formed by seven soldiers from each service.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

This year's Republic Day celebration will witness the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade. (ANI)