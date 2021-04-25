Union ministers instructed by Centre to inspect healthcare facilities: MoS G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases rise rapidly, the Centre has instructed all union ministers to visit and inspect healthcare facilities in hospitals across the country, informed Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

While speaking to the the media after a visit to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Reddy said that there is no shortage of beds or Remdesivir in the hospital.

"As per the central government's instructions, all the union ministers will now visiting various hospitals across the country to inspect and examine the situation of Covid treatment at various hospitals," he said.

"As per the Centre's instructions, I have come to visit Gandhi and King Koti hospitals and will be visiting other hospitals tomorrow," he said.

He added that the Central has provided two units for the extraction of oxygen from the air.

"Each of these two units can extract up to two thousand liters of Oxygen from the air per minute and will become functional very shortly. Two more units for oxygen extraction will be provided to Karimnagar and Warangal hospitals," Reddy said.



The minister further said that Telangana will be receiving nearly about 360 metric tons of oxygen from 12 different oxygen manufacturing units that are situated in various parts of the country.

Speaking about the shortage of Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines, he said that to meet the requirements of Remdesivir and the vaccines, manufacturing units are working for 24 hours on three shifts. He further mentioned that military aeroplanes are also being used for the shipment of oxygen.

"The Central Government is helping the states on the basis of the total population and the number of Covid cases. The government is not partial towards any state in the country," he added.

Reddy further appealed to the people to come forward and co-operate with the government to win the fight against the pandemic. He said that people must get themselves tested even if they have the slightest symptoms.

He further mentioned that it is the duty of the State Government to make sure that there is no black marketing of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders.

As many as 7,432 new COVID-19 cases, 2,157 recoveries and 33 deaths were reported in Telangana on Saturday.

According to the State Health Department, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state currently stands at 3,87,106 including 3,26,997 discharges and 1,961 deaths. The number of active cases in the state is 58,148. (ANI)

