Union MoS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma inaugurates MSME Technology Centres Conclave 2023

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): Union MoS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma on Sunday inaugurated the MSME Technology Centers Conclave 2023 at Jyoti Chitraban Society, Guwahati.

The 2-Day conclave is being held to explore opportunities to tap into the immense potential in the use of technology to further accelerate the growth prospects of the MSME sector.

Assam Industries & Commerce Minister Bimal Bora said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the MSME sector has witnessed phenomenal growth going on to become the largest employment-generating sector preceded only by the agriculture industry.



Bimal Bora said, "It's no wonder that in addition to the Government of India, the respective state governments to have been laying a lot of emphasis on promoting and developing this sector, which is now considered to be the growth engine of the nation's economy."

"The Assam government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in its commitment to creating Assam as the next investment destination of the nation is leaving no stone unturned in the development of the MSME sector which contributes approximately 8 per cent to the state's GDP, while also accounting for around 85 per cent of the manufacturing production," Bora added.

Bora further stated, "In today's ever-dynamic and immensely competitive world, the adoption of technology has become one of the most pertinent options to improve efficiency, reduce costs, increase productivity, and gain a competitive edge over others."

He further said that technology centres play a pivotal role in leveraging such opportunities and helping MSMEs understand the potential benefits of technology adoption and finding ways to integrate it into their regular operational modalities thereby helping MSMEs overcome the challenges they face and achieve their business objectives.

"I am certain that this conclave will provide an ideal platform for fruitful discussions and collaboration between MSMEs and technology centres leading to the holistic growth and success of the MSMEs and the nation's economy," Bimal Bora said. (ANI)

