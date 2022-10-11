Union MoS Minority Affairs to visit Ramban for public outreach programme

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam on Monday finalized the arrangements for the visit of the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs to the district, here at a meeting of the officers of district administration.

The Union Minister is scheduled to visit Ramban under the public outreach programme on Tuesday.

Among others, Chief Planning Officer, Kasturi Lal; ACR, Gias-ul-Haq; Dy. DEO, Lal Chand; GM, DIC, Ravinder Anand; ACP, Swarn Singh; ACD, Ashok Singh; CHO, CAO, CAHO, DSHO, AD, FCS&CA, Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti and several other officers attended the meeting, said a press release.



The Deputy Commissioner briefed the meeting about the tour programme of the visiting minister and the arrangements to be made by the concerned departments, added the statement.

The DC enjoined upon the officers of all the departments to work in a coordinated manner and ensure all necessary arrangements are made well in advance for the tour of the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla.

The Rural Development Department was asked to make all preparations for the meeting of PRI members and the public with the Union Minister.

Pertinent to mention that as part of the centre's special public outreach programme, the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Government of India is scheduled to visit Ramban district tomorrow October 11, during which the Minister will inaugurate Amrit Sarovar, lay foundation stones under Jal Jeevan Mission, distribute financial assistance to beneficiaries under Government Sponsored Schemes of different sectors besides interacting with the public, the administration and members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and address the developmental issues.

