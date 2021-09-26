Union MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh visits '1st Himalayan Film Festival'

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Sunday visited the first 'Himalayan Film Festival' at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra, Leh.

Singh also visited the exhibition on 'Freedom Fighters of Himalayan Region' and 'Best of Indian Cinema' with a special focus on the Himalayan states and union territories organised by Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh region.

During his visit to the exhibition, the Minister appreciated the efforts of ROB J-K, Ladakh region for organizing the exhibition and especially putting their efforts to showcase the contribution of freedom fighters belonging to the Himalayan region on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav'.



The five-day film festival is a part of the celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of India's Independence.

Keeping in view Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Jan Bhagidhari', the film festival has active participation from the local filmmakers and showcases talent, skills across 12 Himalayan states and UTs.

The five-day-long film festival kick-started on September 24, 2021, and will continue till September 28. It is organised by the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. (ANI)

