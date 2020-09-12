Union Power Minister inaugurates NTPC's community-focused initiatives in Bihar

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Union Power Minister RK Singh on Saturday inaugurated a host of community-focused facilities developed by NTPC in Bihar in the vicinity of NTPC Barh, Nabinagar Power Generation Company Pvt. Ltd. (NPGCL), Nabinagar and Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Limited (KBUNL), Kanti.

An official release said Singh inaugurated two community centres - Sahari and Sahnaura at Barh Patna.

He also inaugurated three km long Meh-Indrapuri Barrage Road at Nabinagar, Aurangabad and the Main Gate Complex of Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Limited (KBUNL) in Bihar.



The construction of these facilities and infrastructure will make life convenient for the locals, improve access and help save travel time, the release said.

Inaugurating the facilities from Patna, Singh said that in the past 3-4 years, the Power Ministry has invested Rs 11,000 crore worth of initiatives for electrification in Bihar which includes substations, transmission and rural electrification projects.

He said NTPC has given good dividends for every investment made for nation-building.

"In the past five years, cost of coal and railway freight increased by 40 per cent but due to efficiency displayed by NTPC, they were able to limit power price hike by only 12 per cent," Singh said.

Under CSR Initiative, NTPC Barh has constructed two community buildings for Rs 62 lakh to support 13,500 villagers in adjoining villages. (ANI)

