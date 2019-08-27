Union Power Ministry accepts proposal for electrification of 12 lakh households under Saubhagya Scheme

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Power on Tuesday accepted a proposal for the electrification of 12 lakh willing households of Uttar Pradesh under Central government's Saubhagya scheme.

"In regard to the proposal received from Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) to consider the request of the state for electrification of 12 lakh willing household under Saubhagya Scheme. It is to convey that state may electrify these households under Saubhagya scheme, subject to certain condition including that these households should be electrified preferably before October 2, 2019 and in any case by December 31, 2019," said an official statement.

The proposal was submitted by Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma for the electrification of these houses.

As part of the conditions set for the beneficiaries of the scheme, the ministry has asked to not electrify households, whose connections were disconnected in the past. (ANI)

