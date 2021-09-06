Union Power Secretary reviews coal stock position, coal mines production

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar on Monday reviewed coal stock position at thermal power plants and production of captive coal mines and decided on three interventions towards ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Power, Kumar held a meeting as per the directions of the Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh.

Captive coal mine companies have been given a notice of one week to increase their production to more than 85 per cent of their targets and if they fail, the supply of linkage coal to such states or Gencos would be regulated, as per information by the ministry.



"Those states or DISCOMS who procure power from imported coal-based power plants have been given a notice of two weeks to meet their power demand from these power plants. In case of failure, the supply of domestic coal to these states would be regulated," said the ministry.

It further stated that the coal supply of the power plants having coal stock of more than 10 days but the plant load factor less than 40 per cent would be regulated to the extent of 100 per cent.

"The coal supply to the power plants having coal stock of more than 18 days will also be regulated to the extent of 100 per cent. The coal supply to the power plants having coal-stock ranging from 11 days to 18 days and having PLF more than 40 per cent will be regulated to the extent of 50 per cent. (ANI)

