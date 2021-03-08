Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flags of walkathon on International Women's Day

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off a walkathon on the occasion of International Women's Day at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Usha Sharma Secretary Department of Youth Affairs led the walkathon.





"All our women volunteers are participating in the event. Women can achieve anything. "Mahila Shakti" is our priority," said Rijiju.



"Indian women are doing exceptional performance in various international sports events. We give the same platform to both genders, but when I see women performing well I feel very happy because I want more women to come forward to achieve new heights," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion, saying that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of women.

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world. (ANI)

