Unions threaten indefinite strike against 'merger and amalgamation in banking sector'

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Four Bank Unions have threatened to go on indefinite strike from the second week of November to oppose "merger and amalgamations in the banking sector."
The four organisations -- All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC), National Organization Of Bank Officers (NOBO) have also threatened a two-day strike from September 25 to September 27.
In a letter to Chairman, Indian Banks' Association, dated September 12 and undersigned by the general secretaries of the four organisations, they said, "In accordance with the provisions contained in sub-section (1) of Section 22 of the Industrial Dispute Act 1947, we hereby give you notice that 4 Officers' Trade Union Organizations as stated above, propose to go on continuous strike from midnight of 25th September to midnight of 27th September 2019 and indefinite strike from the second week of November 2019."
The organisations have said that they are doing so to oppose the "merger and amalgamations in the banking sector."
In their letter, they have also listed out nine demands --Expeditious wage revision as per Charter of Demands, with an unconditional and clear mandate from all banks, immediate introduction of 5 day week in full, reduction of cash transaction hours and regulated working hours, halting of undue interference in the existing procedure of vigilance cases by outside agencies, under provisions of amended Sec.17(A) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, settlement of issues pertaining to retirees-updation of pension as per RBI formula/revision of family pension without any ceiling, quantum and percentage; medical insurance at par with serving employees.
The other demands listed by the Unions include -- adequate recruitment, scrapping NPS and reintroduction of Defined Pension Payment Scheme, Reduction of service charges for customers and Stopping of harassment of Officers under specious plea of non-performance. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:56 IST

