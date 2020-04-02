Unique campaign by Punjab Police to make people 'stay at home' to combat COVID-19

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): In unique campaign aimed at spreading awareness about COVID-19, Punjab Police has taken over to social media to appeal to people to stay at home and cultivate their hobbies by making the best use of the relatively free time during the nationwide lockdown.

Appealing people on Tik Tok, Sharechat, Facebook and Twitter, Punjab Police is trying its best to educate the masses on the precautionary measures to be undertaken during the lockdown.

In this regard, the Punjab Police has recently launched specific slogans for all the districts of the state including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, requesting people to "stay home to stay safe".

Sharing fascinating posters on Twitter, Punjab Police gave several messages to people such as -- Hello, Patiala Kuch Din Outings te Lagao Taala (Hello Patiala, please put a hold on outings for somedays), Benefits of staying at home, during a pandemic- you become a Biryani Specialist! Show off your culinary skills! Be like Deepu (a native of Punjab), Stay at Home!, Ludhiana Thode Dina Tak Gharo Bahar Nahi Aan (Ludhiana, please do not step out of your houses for few days) and Bas Ghar Vich Hai Khushali (Happiness is only at home).

"Attention Patialvis! We got your back, but you gotta have your back too!," a message on Twitter by the police force read.



Police chief Dinkar Gupta who took a lead and launched a video appealed people to stay home and not face trouble in getting essential commodities.

The animation videos shared by the Punjab Police are suggesting people to cultivate their hobbies have trended both on Tik Tok and Twitter by garnering more than 4 million views in just 24 hours.

Among many of these videos is 'Deepu di Biryani' animation series that tells people about the benefits of staying at home. This series gives a message that people can use this lockdown period to explore their hidden talent of writing poems, making videos, paintings, and even take up cooking and explore culinary skills.

Be like Deepu, Stay at Home!#PunjabFightsCorona





The force is also advising people to follow social distancing norms and avoid handshakes apart from using sanitizers and keeping the surrounding clean and hygenic.

Apart from its regular updates on the work being done by the force in different parts of the state, some police personnel are also exhibiting their singing skills.

Utilising the social media space to the hilt, Punjab Police has been consistently sharing Do's and Don'ts of quarantining and measures against corona.

These creative initiatives are also helping Police to get feedback from people who are sharing their grievances and ideas in the form of comments and re-tweets. Following this, the administration and police personnel try to solve their issues at the earliest.

Punjab Police has also released songs apart from cartoons and caricatures to inform people about the toll-free numbers and avenues to reach Police and medical staff in case of an emergency.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)