Unique COVID prevention kiosk inaugurated at Bengaluru railway station

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3 (ANI): A unique COVID prevention kiosk was inaugurated at Bengaluru Railway Station with an aim to fight the pandemic, South Western Railway said on Monday.

It was inaugurated by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division, AN Krishna Reddyalong with Kalyani Sethuraman, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin), Bengaluru Division.

The kiosk has been named 'UV Baggage Bath'. It has been set up at the second entry of the station where most of the scheduled special trains arrive and depart to ensure passenger luggage is completely sanitized before the passengers' board trains, South Western Railway said in a release.

"UV Baggage Bath is an enclosed chamber beamed by Ultra Violet (UV) light from all directions, through which passenger luggage will be passed to effectively disinfect all types of contaminations including virus, bacteria and other germs/pathogens that reside on all the outer surface of the baggage," it said.

The release said the luggage shall then be handed back to the passenger with a sticker certifying it as disinfected.

"Extra care has been taken to ensure safety of the passengers with an extended tunnel on both ends and UV resistant flaps for the sides of the tunnel. The option can be exercised by passengers disembarking at the stations too," the release said.

"It is uniquely designed for disinfecting baggage at railway stations, thereby helping to reduce indirect mode of COVID - 19 transmissions from the outer surfaces of travel bags to the human beings," it added.

The optional luggage disinfection process would be available free to the passengers during the trial phase of one month, after which nominal charges will be collected based on the cost of operation and patronage.

"This proposal is being implemented at KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur Railway stations by M/s Optimurz Bio and IT Solutions, a Chennai-based new generation start-up, delivering information technology and integrated biotech solutions using cutting edge technologies, under NINFRIS (New & Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme) by Railways," the release said. (ANI)

