Unitech Group case: ED attaches 29 land parcels valued Rs 30 cr

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached 29 land parcels admeasuring 13,600 square meters having book value of Rs 30.29 crore in relation to the investigation being conducted against Unitech Group.

The land parcels are situated in sectors 96-98 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. These land parcels were illegally allotted to Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt Ltd (CMPL) by Chandras of Unitech Group, the ED said on Thursday.

The source of funds for the purchase of land parcels was homebuyer's funds earlier transferred to CMPL by Chandras.



ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by Delhi Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), based on complaints by homebuyers against Unitech Group, its promoters and others.

The investigation by ED revealed that Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 347.95 crore to Carnoustie Group and in turn, the entities of Carnoustie Group have purchased several immovable properties in India and abroad from these proceeds of Crime.

The total proceeds of crime detected by the ED, in this case, is Rs 7,638.43 crore.

Earlier, ED had carried out search operations on 41 locations in NCR and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group.

"After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion and layering of POC has been unearthed," said the ED, adding "with this attachment, the total attachment in this case has reached to Rs 672.52 crore". (ANI)

