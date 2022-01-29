United Nations Selection Assistance and Assessment Team 2022-2024 curtailed to 150; 25 per cent women

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The number of United Nations Selection Assistance and Assessment Team (UN SAAT) 2022-2024 members for the upcoming Assessment of Mission (AMS) visit has been curtailed to 150 including at least 25 per cent women, and the documents related to listed officers to be submitted by Saturday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took the decision following a communique from the United Nations in view of the situation of COVID-19 and its potential impact on upcoming Selection Assistance and Assesment Team (SAAT) visit.

With the move, nominations of 264 have been segregated and now the AMS is going to be conducted from January 31, 2022, to February 7, 2022, for only 150 candidates.

As per the United Nations fresh communique, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) circulated revised orders to 19 states and 10 organizations under the Central government, including a few Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to follow the instructions.

Issued on January 25, the MHA order accessed by ANI has been circulated to the Directors General of Police and Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

A similar order letter has been sent to the Director-General of Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Railway Police Force (RPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), as well as the Director of Intelligence Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"United Nations has decided to reduce the maximum number of candidates to 150, including at least 25 per cent women for the Assessment of Mission (AMS) SOP after monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and its potential impact on upcoming Selection Assistance and Assessment Team (SAAT) visit," the order mentions.

As per the changes, United Nations Selection Assistance and Assessment Team 2020-2022 has been renamed for 2022-2024.

The decision also serves to deploy fewer instructors due to COVID 19 with the ultimate goal of running the AMS while keeping in mind the wellbeing, safety and best favourable conditions for all concerned parties, it said.

"Under the decision of a maximum number of candidates to be 150, the nominations of 264 have been segregated and now the AMS is going to be conducted from January 31, 2022, to February 7, 2022, for only 150 candidates."

The assessment of remaining candidates may be conducted in due course of time superseding earlier order, said the order.

Therefore, it is directed to all states and Central divisions "to relieve only listed officers as per enclosed to report to the Commandant, 22nd ITBP Battalion, National UN CIVPOL Centre, Tigri Camp, New Delhi by January 29".

It is also directed that all listed candidates should submit documents like two sets of uniforms, individual PPE Kits, a negative RTPCR test report done 72 hours prior, a valid driving license, Identity Card and passport photographs and 9mm pistol with 25 rounds.

All the requirements and documents are mandatory and any candidate who fails to

bring any of the documents will not be allowed to participate in the UNSAAT, the order reads.

UNCIVPOL may provide the accommodation facilities for the candidates at a nearby location to the UNPOL Centre so as to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID.

If not provided by UNCIVPOL Centre, the order mentions, then officers are to make their own arrangements for stay and transportation in Delhi.

"The guidelines issued by the Central Govt. to mitigate COVID-19 have to be strictly adhered to during the assessment and it is the responsibility of the individual officer or participant to follow all the COVID protocols-- Masks to be mandatory for every participant, Hand Sanitizers mandatory to be used by everyone, and Social distancing while conducting AMS," it said.

"All officers may be directed to fill up their EASP form containing late information and details and submit the same in soft and hard copy to the Commandant, National UN CIVPOL Centre upon their arrival along with photographs. The format of EASP circulated is already available on the MHA website. No handwritten or unsigned EASP will be entertained."

It is the responsibility of the sponsoring state, organizations and departments to ensure that the non-inated officers fulfil all the eligibility conditions circulated by this Ministry's communication dated July 15, 2020, and should be clear from a disciplinary and vigilance angle Failure to meet the guidelines may result in cancellation of the candidature. (ANI)