Unity of Allied Healthcare Professionals, AIIMS to donate one-day salary to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The team at Unity of Allied Healthcare Professionals (UAHP), AIIMS has decided to donate their one-day salary to PM CARES Fund in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Rajesh Bhati, President of UAHP and Amit kumar, General Secretary of UAHP wrote a letter to the director of AIIMS regarding the contribution.

"We the team UAHP and its members whole heartedly wish to extend our physical and financial support to nation at the time of COVID-19 pandemic," the letter read.

"Sir, we all are with the AIIMS administration and need to support PM cares fund by our one day salary. Kindly make the necessary arrangements for the deduction of the same," it further read.

Meanwhile, AIIMS, Delhi, is reshaping its Apex Trauma Centre complex into a dedicated hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday, including 99 recoveries and 29 deaths. (ANI)

