Universities, colleges in K'taka advised to continue online classes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan on Friday said the universities and colleges shall continue online classes for all even semesters irrespective of exams being pending.

"Even those universities and colleges who have not completed odd semester examinations of undergraduate programs shall continue online classes for even semesters (Second, Fourth, Sixth and Eighth) as there is a carryover system in most of the programs. The remaining examinations of odd semesters of UG programs can be conducted/scheduled once the pandemic situation comes under control," Narayan said.

For professional courses like engineering that have some restrictions on carryover to higher semesters, Narayana has advised the Vice-Chancellors/Principals to work out the details in consultation with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.



On postgraduate programs, he said admission processes for the first semesters were delayed in some universities due to COVID situation. But the Third-semester classes have been completed in many of the universities. In some universities, examinations had started. "Therefore, in respect of PG programs, in universities where classes of the odd semester are completed and only examinations are pending, they shall continue online classes for even semesters. The examinations of odd semesters can be conducted/scheduled once the COVID-19 situation eases."

The minister further noted that in universities where odd semester classes were not completed, the classes should be continued through online mode.

"As and when things develop, the situation will be reviewed in consultation with the Vice-Chancellors and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council to rework guidelines and schedules for implementation in all the colleges and universities," added Narayan. (ANI)

