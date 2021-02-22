Universities in J-K should work closely towards creating a mechanism for exchange of students, faculty: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday emphasised that Universities in Jammu and Kashmir should work closely for creating a mechanism for exchange of students and faculty while also implementing the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020 at the earliest.

His remarks came while he was presiding over the 32nd meeting of the Executive Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).

The Executive Council led by the Lt Governor took several important decisions for bringing qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the University, according to an official release.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of SMVDU, called for initiating necessary steps facilitating early adoption of New Education Policy-2020. He directed the University Administration that the implementation of various provisions of National Education Policy-2020 be taken up in the forthcoming session itself.

Speaking to the Vice Chancellors of SMVDU, Jammu University, and Kashmir University, present in the meeting, the Lt Governor emphasised that the Universities within Jammu and Kashmir should work closely towards creating a mechanism for exchange of students and faculty while also implementing the provisions of National Education Policy 2020 at the earliest.

While noting the successful launch of 8 new integrated programs (with exit option), the Lt Governor also directed the University authorities to work towards offering more programs in the field of education, Vedic Studies and Pharmacology, besides enhancing the strength of students commensurate to the available faculty and other resources. (ANI)