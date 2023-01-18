"University Connect" program to spread India's G20 presidency to every student: UGC Chairman

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): With the expectation that India's G20 presidency should touch every student across the country, an innovative outreach programme, "University Connect" has been proposed, informed UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday.

Under the outreach programme schools and higher education institutions can involve their students in a range of events on G20 themes spread across the year.

"The programme aims to project our youth as cultural ambassadors who can build long-lasting relationships withG-20 fraternity. This will be an opportunity for young Indians to bring new ideas and perspectives to G-20-related topics," said UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar.



He said that it has been decided that schools and higher education institutions across the country will organize special programmes on G20 themes starting from January upto September 2023.

It has also been requested to the universities initiate an action plan and undertakes suitable activities and ensures dissemination of the issues under the ambit of India's Presidency on G20 across different locales.

"Numerous activities can be undertaken at the Universities/institutions to prepare students for conferences that will be held in a variety of locations and on a variety of topics related to the history, culture, and legacy of the area," said read the letter from the UGC chairman.

The activities that could be undertaken include routine/pre-scheduled events of the institution like convocations, annual days, sporting events, seminars etc, which should be branded as G20 events. Logos, posters, and standees of G20 should be displayed on the campus and at all events of the institution. All Institutions are to undertake regular Swachchta Campaigns in and around their respective campuses as part of the G20 event. G-20 T-Shirts, Caps, Wrist Bands, and G20 Badges can be distributed to participating students and to NSS/ NYKS volunteers. (ANI)

