University planned for specially-abled for their study, rehabilitation in Assam: MoS Bhoumik

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) Pratima Bhoumik on Saturday said a university for specially-abled is planned to be set up at Kamrup district of Assam for their study and rehabilitation.

The Union Minister was speaking to the reporters followed by an aid distribution programmed among Divangya beneficiaries of the Gomati district.

The programme organized under the banner "Samajik Adhikarita Shibir". A total of 1,538 'Divyangjan' beneficiaries of two RD blocks in the Udaipur sub-division received 5,765 aids and appliances from the union ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.



Bhoumik said that a number of projects are lined up for the North East region under her department of Social Justice and Empowerment. All the projects are expected to take shape within the next one and a half years of time.

Sharing the details, Bhoumik said, "A university for persons with disabilities for their proper study and rehabilitation is planned to be set up at Kamrup district of Assam. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ambitious project is under progress".

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the North East, she said, "The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment under the apt leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a dream to set up a Sports College for Divyangas at Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. The land acquisition process is afoot and the department is in talks with the state government."

Citing other development works in Tripura, she said, "A Composite Regional Center (CRC) will also be set up at Mohanpur in the next one and half years. An amount of Rs 40 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Apart from this, several units of CRC will also be opened in various parts of the state".

She further added that a total of four District Disability Rehabilitation Centres (DDRC) are coming up soon in four districts by the next year. "The District Magistrates have sent their proposals to the ministry and sanction orders have been granted," she added. (ANI)

