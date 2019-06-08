University student held for alleged link with Maoist outfit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): A postgraduate student of Osmania University was arrested from Bhadradri Kothagudem district here after he was found working for banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Telangana committee secretary, Hari Bhushan.

"We nabbed him from Illendu Crossroads of the district after we found him moving suspiciously when we were conducting vehicle checking," said Naresh, Sub Inspector, Laxmidevipally Kothagudem.

During interrogation, the arrested suspect revealed that his name was M Ranjit Rao, and was staying with his mother in Hyderabad. A native of Nalgonda, he also admitted that he had met senior Maoist leaders Chandranna, Bandi Prakash and Hari Bhushan this year in a Chattisgarh forest.

"We have recovered a pen drive and Maoist literature from Ranjit's possession. He also revealed Hari Bhushan had given him letters and had asked him to hand it over to his associates in Hyderabad," added Naresh. (ANI)

